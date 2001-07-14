GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced the launch of Provider+Mode, a new experience that is built specifically for healthcare providers (HCPs) to help them find affordable solutions for the medications they prescribe. Built by GoodRx’s own team of medical professionals along with external healthcare provider focus groups, Provider Mode offers customized tools designed to help HCPs and office staff support patients throughout their healthcare journey.

Provider Mode was created to help the thousands of providers already using GoodRx ease the administrative burden they face. Since June 2021, over 850,000 prescribers have used GoodRx to look up medication prices, prescription discounts, and trusted health information on behalf of their patients. In addition, the broader GoodRx for Providers offering has seen an almost 90% opt-in rate since it started rolling out last December, putting it on the path to becoming one of the largest provider platforms in the U.S.

With a net promoter score (NPS) of 90 among healthcare providers, GoodRx has already established the value it can provide to the HCP community, and is now further reimagining the ways patients and healthcare providers can interact with the healthcare system on the GoodRx platform.

“For more than a decade, both consumers and providers have used GoodRx to find information and savings for their medications, but what we’ve learned is that they use GoodRx in different ways,” said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. “Our new Provider Mode experience makes finding patient savings faster and easier for healthcare professionals, which helps them achieve better patient outcomes.”

Provider Mode offers a prescription savings flow designed with the provider in mind, offering a faster, more customized experience that allows providers and office staff to find the information and tools they need in the moment. Providers are already short on bandwidth; the American Medical Association estimates that they spend 15 hours a week trying to provide access to medications to their patients. Having quick access to timesaving prescription savings tools allows HCPs to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time focusing on patient care.

Providers and their staff can access Provider Mode through the web or a mobile browser, quickly and easily opt-in, and access unique features such as:

Cost Compare: Allows providers to easily compare medication prices across drug classes as well as pharmacies and zip codes. Helps providers make cost-effective prescribing decisions that will help their patients start and stay on their treatments — whether they’re uninsured, underinsured, or fully-insured.

Allows providers to easily compare medication prices across drug classes as well as pharmacies and zip codes. Helps providers make cost-effective prescribing decisions that will help their patients start and stay on their treatments — whether they’re uninsured, underinsured, or fully-insured. Dashboard: Providers can quickly find frequently prescribed medications and specialty-specific resources, and replicate their most popular searches, saving time on repeat and manual searches.

Providers can quickly find frequently prescribed medications and specialty-specific resources, and replicate their most popular searches, saving time on repeat and manual searches. Faster Savings: Providers can send GoodRx coupons directly to their patients, without sharing a personal email address or phone number with the recipient, to help them save on their prescribed medication.

Providers can send GoodRx coupons directly to their patients, without sharing a personal email address or phone number with the recipient, to help them save on their prescribed medication. News Feed: Personalized and relevant industry news and content from GoodRx Health gives providers trusted content about common health questions, financial guidance, and basic medication questions, written by doctors, pharmacists and healthcare experts.

Personalized and relevant industry news and content from GoodRx Health gives providers trusted content about common health questions, financial guidance, and basic medication questions, written by doctors, pharmacists and healthcare experts. Savings Programs: Find information and guidance about available brand drug savings programs. Will soon offer the ability to interact with pharma representatives, medical science liaisons and key opinion leaders so providers can help their patients learn about, start and stay on their prescribed therapies.

“There is an incredible need among healthcare professionals for timesaving tools that help minimize the administrative burden that we face,” said Preeti Parikh, MD, Executive Medical Director at GoodRx. “Doctors want to spend more hours of our day seeing and helping patients, not doing paperwork, and the Provider Mode experience is designed to help us do just that. It puts cost, savings, and healthcare information at our fingertips so we can better help our patients at the point of care and make sure they are getting the treatment they need.”

Provider Mode also offers an innovative platform for GoodRx’s Pharma Manufacturer Solutions business that will allow it to address an even greater share of the $30 billion spent annually on pharma marketing. Providers consult GoodRx at the point of prescribing to help their patients with access and affordability challenges, which allows manufacturers to reach large, high intent audiences at key junctures in the provider and patient journey. Strategic relationships within Provider Mode allow providers to develop smarter connections with manufacturers so they can get the information and resources they need.

GoodRx today announced a collaboration with Biogen that aims to improve the patient and healthcare provider (HCP) experience when initiating a new specialty therapy. HCPs who have decided to start patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) on VUMERITY® (diroximel fumarate) may now find the enrollment form and submit to the speciality hub through Provider Mode. Similarly, GoodRx recently announced it’s working on developing an integration with RxVantage, which will offer providers the ability to communicate with more than 70,000 pharma representatives within Provider Mode to get answers to questions about new therapies, brand resources, and patient assistance programs. Additionally, through a planned integration with AssistRx’s iAssist platform, providers will be able to find real-time information about a patients’ insurance coverage, transparent pricing, affordability support, and any details needed to streamline the prior authorization process, which can be lengthy and lead to delays in treatment. The integration with Biogen is currently live, and the integrations with RxVantage and AssistRx are coming soon.

