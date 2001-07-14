Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI, Financial), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced that it has acquired the presort assets of Skymail International, a full-service print and mail house based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The acquisition further strengthens the Pitney Bowes Presort Services network in the Salt Lake City Valley and throughout the West where it will be part of a regional mail exchange anchored by the company’s first Presort Services Mega Center, which opened in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this year.

One of more than 30 Pitney Bowes Presort Services Operating Centers located across the US. Pitney Bowes processes more than 17 billion pieces of mail each year. (Photo: Business Wire)

The acquisition, which closed on October 9, is expected to add more than 100 million First Class mail pieces annually to the Pitney Bowes Presort Services Network and will make drop-offs and pick-ups easier for several existing Pitney Bowes clients. Skymail continues to operate its printing, mail inserting and international mailing businesses and becomes a new client of Pitney Bowes for presort services.

“Pitney Bowes is always looking for better ways to serve our clients and improve the performance of our national Presort Services network through both innovation and strategic expansion,” said Debbie Pfeiffer, President, Pitney Bowes Presort Services. “The addition of a Presort Services operating center in the Salt Lake City Valley, which will connect seamlessly to our Las Vegas Mega Center, will make our Northwest mail exchange more resilient and more convenient for new and existing clients.”

The new location marks a further expansion of Pitney Bowes Presort Services into the Western U.S. following the opening of the company’s first Presort Services Mega Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 175,000 square foot Mega Center, which began processing Marketing Mail letters in February, is now fully operational for all mail classifications (First-Class™ Letters & Flats; Marketing Mail® Letters, Flats and Parcels; and Bound Printed Matter) and serves mail volumes from Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah and throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Fortifying the Ohio Valley Mail Exchange

Skymail is the second recent acquisition Pitney Bowes has made to expand its industry leading Presort Services network. In September the company acquired the presort assets of Pittsburgh Mailing, a full-service mail agency based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The acquisition will add approximately 40 million mail pieces annually to the Pitney Bowes Presort Services Ohio Valley Mail Exchange and expands the company’s access to the greater-Cleveland and Pittsburgh markets. Pittsburgh Mailing continues to operate its printing, marketing and transportation services and is now a client of Pitney Bowes for presort services.

Pitney Bowes Presort Services is the largest workshare partner of the USPS®, helping mailers of all sizes capture measurable postage savings while simplifying the complexity of sending mail and parcels. In 2021, Pitney Bowes presorted more than 17 billion pieces of mail and parcels.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI, Financial) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pitneybowes.com%2Fus%2Fnewsroom.html. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

