SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to International Diabetes Federation, approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) are living with diabetes worldwide and 206 million adults of the Western Pacific region including China, Japan, and South Korea have diabetes in 2021. Studies have shown that Asians are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared with people of European ancestry even at a lower BMI. Currently, 60% of the world's diabetic population is Asian. Also, the number of obese people has rapidly increased across the world with the obesity prevalence exceeding 50% in many countries. Therefore, the prevention of diabetes and obesity is very important as well as the treatment of diseases.

For these reasons, this clinical study has been initiated with the strong commitment of Mr. Chongyoon Lim, the President of Coree group and Hanmi Pharmaceutical and the Chairman of the Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization and is currently under 50% progress. So, this study "Policlinico Gemelli and Coree: Healthy, diabetic, and obese people compared on diet and lifestyle using innovative technologies and multi-omics analysis" aims to identify how the gut microbiome and its metabolites interact with the host in the metabolic syndrome and associated diseases such as diabetes and obesity through the continuous blood glucose monitoring by CGMS system with sub-skin microsensor as well as the multi-omics data analysis from over 2000 biological samples. This study has so far recruited 149 patients, divided into 50 healthy subjects, 33 diabetes subjects, 33 obese subjects, and 33 diabetes with obese patients by the clinical team of Prof. Antonio Gasbarrini, a world leading pioneer in inflammatory and oncological disease of gastrointestinal tract, liver, and pancreas with his the most innovative technologies including FMT (Fecal Microbiota Transplantation), at the Gemelli Hospital. For this study, Coree group and Gemelli hospital held an International Symposium "Mother and Child and Beyond" in 2018. The novelty of this study is the correlation between the new set of biomarkers from multi-omics data and the state of disease that could be used for preventing and treating these diseases in the following digital therapy solution.

To develop the digital therapy solution, DxVx will participate in this clinical study and develop the digital prevention and treatment solution for improving the symptoms of these metabolic syndromes by modulating microbiota with development of new probiotics.

Dx&Vx, founded in 2001 as a genomic diagnostic company called MGMed, listed on KOSDAQ in 2015, and renamed as Dx&Vx with acquisition in 2021 by Mr. Chongyoon Lim, is an entrepreneurial entity strongly committed to the development of the advanced diagnostic solution for precision medicine (Dx as diagnostics) and also to the development of innovative infectious diseases prevention tools (Vx as extensive vaccines for prevention).

