Today, Bunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking announced the new cohort of business leaders selected for the second annual CEOcircle, a thirteen-month training program tailored to help midsize veteran and military-spouse led companies accelerate growth.

Building on the success of the inaugural 2021 program, Bunker+Labs and JPMorgan Chase expanded the program’s capacity this year to include 68 business owners. This includes 62 new participants and six returning entrepreneurs who will continue to solve business challenges and uncover new opportunities after successfully completing the program last year.

“In 2021, our first CEOcircle cohort set the standard for excellence. The 41 cohort members joined us from across the country, representing companies generating as much as $1 billion in annual revenue,” said Terry Hill, Co-Head of Veteran Initiatives, JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. “We’re confident that the next group of talented entrepreneurs will build on the success of their predecessors and motivate one another to reach new heights.”

CEOcircle participants are selected via a rigorous evaluation process, which includes factors such as historical and projected growth, business strategy and openness to mentorship. In addition, all participating companies must:

Be led by a military veteran and/or military spouse (CEO, senior executive and/or controlling shareholder)

Have achieved an annual revenue of $1+ million or raised $5 million in capital

Show high growth potential via market size, industry, market saturation and significant traction

This new cohort represents a diverse array of industries and specializations such as: education, technology, and healthcare. Participants also bring unique points of view to help one another tackle business issues. This cohort is 43% diverse and 73% are service-disabled veterans.

“CEOcircle is driving tangible results for participating businesses, and we can’t wait to see what this next cohort will achieve,” said Blake Hogan, CEO of Bunker Labs. “As our 2021 cohort wraps up their program this November, our team is energized and excited to dive in with the next generation of veteran and military-spouse entrepreneurs.”

The full list of companies selected to participate in the 2022 CEOcircle cohort is available at bunkerlabs.org%2Fwelcome-ceocircle-2022-cohort.

Companies interested in participating in the next CEOcircle can learn more at bunkerlabs.org%2Fceo-circle.

About Bunker Labs

Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping members start their own businesses. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing veterans and military spouses have the network, tools, and resources they need to launch and grow their own business.

About JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking:

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including credit and financing, treasury and payment services, international banking, advisory services and more. Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorganchase.com%2Fcommercial.

