Einat Steklov, Cofounder, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs ( NYSE:GS, Financial) is recognizing Einat Steklov, co-founder of Kashable, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Kashable from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Einat has proven success in financing companies with responsibility for strategic market positioning and has a demonstrated track record in increasing sales and building brand recognition in highly competitive markets. Kashable, a financial wellness company, brings an innovative approach to consumer lending by offering loans primarily based on the consumer's employment data, rather than defining eligibility solely on credit scores.

"Kashable was founded with the vision of transforming the way working America accesses credit by providing financing solutions that empower employees to take charge of their health, wealth and financial wellness," said Steklov. "We're thrilled to be honored for our entrepreneurial vision at the Builders and Innovators Summit of 2022."

"We're delighted to recognize Einat Steklov as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022," said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "She has made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

Kashable works with employers, benefits consultants and benefits platforms to provide employees with access to socially responsible, low-cost credit, credit monitoring, financial coaching and other financial wellness programs to help bridge the financial gap caused by personal emergencies and other times of hardship. The loan program offers an intelligent alternative to 401(k) loans, credit cards and pay advances.

About Kashable

Kashable is a socially responsible financial wellness solution for employees. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, Kashable offers financial wellness benefits to employees through their employers. Kashable uses innovative technology to improve the financial well-being of working America with a commitment to both reliability and affordability. For more information, visit www.kashable.com.

