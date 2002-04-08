NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 18th - October 20th.



Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and precious metals.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3SN0CrW



It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“OTC Markets is proud to host the upcoming three-day Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference co-sponsored by Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory LLC,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. We are pleased to deliver an effective investor relations solution for today’s resource companies to showcase their strategies and broaden their investor base.”

October 18th

October 19th

October 20th

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 10:30 AM Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM | TSXV: ELBM 11:30 AM Wealth Minerals Ltd. WMLLF | TSXV: WML 12:00 PM Grid Metals Corp. MSMGF | TSXV: GRDM 12:30 PM Keynote Presentation: “The Sustainability Conundrum” Critical Materials Institute, by Jack Lifton 1:00 PM World Copper Ltd. OTCQX: WCUFF | TSXV: WCU 1:30 PM American Rare Earths Ltd. ARRNF | ASX: ARR 2:00 PM Infinity Stone Ventures Corp GEMSF | CSE: GEMS 2:30 PM Lithium Ionic Corp. LTHCF | TSXV: LTH 3:00 PM Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

