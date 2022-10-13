BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced its distribution partnership with AUXO, an innovative vaporization brand produced by SMOORE.

AUXO is the first consumer-focused product line backed by CCELL patented technology, world-class research, and a high standard of manufacturing. Included in the AUXO product catalog are premium dry herb, concentrate, and dual-use vaporizers, many of which are compatible with the AUXO Connect App to personalize sessions.

Cenote: portable premium concentrate vaporizer featuring a never-seen-before design that enables top-tier vapor filtration through its specialized percolator, durable yet disposable ceramic heating nails embedded with a thin metallic heating film, wireless charging compatibility, 8 light modes, and customizable heat settings via the AUXO Connect App.

Calent: premium dry herb vaporizer with a compact and sleek build that includes a unique airflow system, advanced conduction and infrared dual-heating technology, 4 built-in heating settings, an easy-lift 360° magnetic rotatable mouthpiece, and accessibility via the AUXO Connect App for a personalized experience.

Cira: concentrate vaporizer with powerful dual 2000mAh batteries, 10℉ control precision powered by AUXO Heating Wire Technology, unlimited 15-second session extensions with the Extended Heating Mode, and a heating range between 450-1000℉ tocaterto any flavor preference.

Celsius: dual-use vaporizer coming soon.

"Greenlane's strategic partnership to distribute the consumer-facing AUXO brand is another example of how we are implementing our business strategy to focus on both high-margin house brands and strategic partnerships," said Craig Snyder, President of Greenlane. "We are excited about this new line of innovative vaporization products and believe it will contribute toward Greenlane's growth and success."

"By forming a Strategic Partnership with Greenlane for the launch of AUXO, we are able to expand SMOORE's portfolio of consumer-facing brands into existing and new channels," said Brad Li, Global Chief Commercial Officer of CCELL and AUXO. "The partnership will also bring more synergy to CCELL's B2B endeavors, and we believe this is one of many future growth opportunities to deliver exceptional value to consumers."

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane is the premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories, packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omnichannel distribution platform, providing unparalleled product quality, customer service, compliance knowledge, and operations and logistics to accelerate our customers' growth.

As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane has an incredible acumen for detecting opportunities in the marketplace. We proudly own and operate a diverse brand portfolio including DaVinci Vaporizers, Pollen Gear™,Higher Standards, Groove, and Eyce. Additionally, Greenlane strategically partners with leading multi-state operators, licensed producers, and brands, such as CCELL, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Grenco Science, and VIBES to develop and distribute innovative and high-quality products.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves an expansive customer base comprised of thousands of retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane also owns and operatesVapor.comandVapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively.

About SMOORE

Founded in 2009, SMOORE is a global leader in vaporization technology solutions, manufacturing vaping devices and components for many vape brands that are household names around the world. SMOORE's advanced R&D technology, world-class manufacturing capacity, wide-spectrum product portfolio, and diverse customer base are what make it an industry powerhouse. SMOORE's cannabis-focused brands include CCELL and AUXO. According to Frost & Sullivan, SMOORE is the world's largest vaping device manufacturer in terms of revenue, accounting for 22.8% of the global market share in 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to: the current and future performance of the Company's business, including comments relating to expected benefits from future strategic partnerships, and growth and distribution opportunities with AUXO and SMOORE, including the achievement of increased and higher-margin sales; and the Company's financial outlook and expectations. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022, and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to Greenlane on the date hereof. Greenlane undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

