TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Enclave at Tyngsborough, its newest 55+ active-adult luxury home community in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, is now open for sale. Located at 52 Sherburne Ave, Enclave at Tyngsborough will offer 100 luxurious single-family homes with exclusive amenities in a serene rural location just minutes from U.S. Route 3, Interstate 495, Massachusetts Route 111, and only 35 miles to Boston.

Enclave at Tyngsborough is a premier single-family home community for active adults offering one- and two-story homes with first-floor primary bedroom suites, two-car garages, and the opportunity for finished basements. Homeowners will enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle with exclusive resort-style amenities including a future onsite clubhouse in an outstanding location.

“We are excited to bring this incredible community of new luxury single-family homes designed exclusively for active adults to the charming town of Tyngsborough,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “Toll Brothers continues to offer sought-after home designs in a vibrant community setting in the best locations within Massachusetts.”

Enclave at Tyngsborough is located just minutes from tax-free shopping at the Pheasant Lane Mall in New Hampshire, and other excellent shopping and dining options are available in Burlington. The community is nearby Lowell-Dracut-Tyngsborough State Forest, and homeowners will also enjoy 32 acres of open space and newly constructed walking trails at the adjacent town park.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The professionally decorated and fully furnished Winchester model home will be open for daily tours in summer 2023. For more information on Enclave at Tyngsborough and Toll Brothers communities throughout Massachusetts, call (866) 232-1632 or visit TollBrothers.com/MA.

