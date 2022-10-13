VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) has engaged EM Strategies (a WestLand Resources Inc. company), based in Reno to assist with permitting of a maiden drill program on the Company's keystone Lithium Butte Property, in Juab County, Utah. EM Strategies specialize in third party and proponent work with the BLM, state and county governments to provide permit acquisition and regulatory compliance services. The geologic team on the Lithium Butte Project have extensive previous experience working with EM Strategies on a variety of projects in the Great Basin.

The 4,460-hectare (11,020-acre) Lithium Butte property is located in Juab County in west-central Utah, and is interpreted to be highly prospective for lithium (Li) mineralization hosted in claystone volcanic tuff breccia units. The property has excellent logistics and can be worked on a year-round basis. The Lithium Butte property is interpreted to have lithium mineralization in claystone tuff units similar to Nevada's Clayton Valley-Tonopah region.

The Company's initial property visit in May (Press Release June 29, 2022) comprised ten grab samples with a peak values of 4,080 parts per million lithium (ppm Li), with five grab samples of the tuff-breccia that had strongly developed clay alteration averaging 2,142 ppm Li. Additional sampling in July (Press Release August 23, 2022) returned a continuous interval of 25.2 metres at 1,388 ppm Li, including 8.0 metres at 2,155 ppm Li and 0.7 metre at 3,540 ppm Li. Activities since July have included geological mapping, extensive soil geochemistry, and prospecting.

"Our field geological team has been making terrific strides in locating both historic and new occurrences spread out over both our recently staked basins in Utah. As we continue to define new targets we feel this is the right time to begin the drill permitting process on initial high priority lithium targets." stated Mike England, CEO of Rockland Resources.

"Management has moved quickly on the Lithium Butte project by engaging EM Strategies at this early stage to get a jump on the permitting process directed at the Company's maiden drill program." commented Richard Sutcliffe, President of the Company.

Rockland further announces it has signed an agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp. to provide select aspects of its ZimtuADVANTAGE marketing program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/). Zimtu shall receive a one-time sum of $65,000 from Rockland Resources for 3- months of coverage and reports from Rockstone Research, and for attendance in the 2022 Zimtu European Road Trip. Based in Switzerland, Rockstone Research broadens the market awareness of publicly and privately held companies, particularly in German speaking regions.

Program QA/QC - Previous and recent sampling on the Lithium Butte Property was carried out by Dr. Richard Sutcliffe, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101, who is also responsible for reviewing and approving the geological contents of this news release. Samples were transported in sealed bags by the Project Manager and shipped to Activation Laboratories ("Actlabs") in Ancaster, Ontario. Actlabs is an independent ISO/IEC 17025 certified laboratory. Li analysis will be performed using sodium peroxide fusion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS).

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders. In addition to the Utah Lithium Property, the Company is acquiring the 41,818-hectare Elektra claystone project concessions that are contiguous with Gangfeng Lithium's Sonora Lithium Clay Project located in Sonora, Mexico. The Company also holds and option to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the Cole Gold Mines property, located in Ball township, Red Lake mining division, Ontario. The Cole Property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold deposit environment.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Richard H. Sutcliffe, P.Geo.

President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England

Email: [email protected]

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: Rockland Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720268/Rockland-Resources-Engages-Consultants-for-Drill-Permitting-Lithium-Butte-Claystone-Portfolio-in-Juab-County-Utah



