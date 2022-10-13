DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today announced that it has been selected as one of three finalists for the MFG Innovation Excellence Award, presented by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA). Each year, the MMA recognizes the most innovative, game-changing, groundbreaking and cutting-edge products from a Michigan industry that employs over 630,000 people and produces $102 billion in goods each year.

SOBRsafe Earning Industry Accolades

The finalists were announced on October 11, 2022. View the press conference video here (SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson is introduced at minute 30:09). Winners will be celebrated at an awards presentation on November 10, 2022.

The MMA had previously described SOBRsafe as a "Game Changer" in the May/June 2022 edition of its MiMfg Magazine. You can view the feature on page 6 of the e-magazine.

As excerpted from the article entitled "MFG Game Changers: Fast, Clean, Accurate Alcohol Testing - with Just a Touch",

"Featuring real-time results and data analytics, SOBRsafe immediately detects the presence of alcohol through a simple, non-invasive finger touch - no blood, no saliva, no breathing into any kind of device. These results enable employers to uniformly and objectively manage their current alcohol policy, and prevent alcohol-related catastrophes on our roads and in the workplace before they happen."

SOBRsafe was also recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices.

SOBRsafe Optimizing Product Quality, Durability and Dependability Through Michigan Manufacturing

"We're really honored that SOBRsafe has been named a finalist for the Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Innovation Excellence Award," stated SOBRsafe CRO Michael Watson. "Being recognized by the MMA means a great deal to SOBRsafe because we've made a purposeful decision to manufacture our products here in Michigan - nowhere else do you find the grit, diligence and ingenuity that you do here."

Continued Mr. Watson, "As a young company with a disruptive new technology, we knew we had one shot to bring to market a product of such quality, durability and dependability that buyers had no choice but to stand and take notice. The correct and only answer was Michigan manufacturing.

"The Michigan Manufacturers Association is the premier manufacturing trade group in the country, representing employers in America's leading state for manufacturing. Being named finalist for the MFG Innovation Excellence Award is both incredibly humbling and likewise rewarding for all the work we have put in recent years to arrive on this stage today. We are truly honored and grateful."

About the MMA

Celebrating its 120th anniversary in 2023, the Michigan Manufacturers Association serves as a unifying champion of an industry that is in constant evolution and growth. We represent the most diverse manufacturing center in perhaps the entire world. And just as we have since the industrial revolution, we will continue to be the cradle of innovation and invention for generations to come, all with a sole purpose of advocating for, supporting, training and growing the manufacturing industry in Michigan. To learn more, visit www.mimfg.org.

About SOBRsafe™

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include airlines and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Contact SOBRsafe:

IR: [email protected]

Sales: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as "if," "may," "might," "will, "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under risk factors in our registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-262665) as well as our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720132/SOBRsafe-Named-a-MFG-Innovation-Excellence-Award-Finalist-by-the-Michigan-Manufacturers-Association



