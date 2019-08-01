Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Tricida, Inc. (“Tricida” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCDA) on behalf of the Company’s long-term investors. The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Tricida’s board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with alleged corporate misconduct.

Recently an amended securities fraud complaint was filed against Tricida on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock between June 28, 2018 and February 25, 2021. According to the complaint, during that time period Tricida and certain of the Company’s senior executive officers made a series of false and/or misleading statements to investors concerning the Company’s attempt to gain approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its lead investigational drug candidate, veverimer.

Current Tricida stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company’s stock prior to August 1, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ( [email protected]) or online at %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fkaskelalaw.com%2Fcases%2Ftricida-inc%2F%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation, and has helped recover in excess of $150 million on behalf of victimized investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

