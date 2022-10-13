Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru 10/20!

MDU Resources Schedules Webcast of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

28 minutes ago
PR Newswire

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 13, 2022

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) will webcast its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call at 2 p.m. EDT Nov. 3. The company will release its third quarter results before U.S. financial markets open.

The webcast can be accessed at www.mdu.com under the "Investor Relations" heading. Select "Events & Presentations," and click "Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call." After the conclusion of the webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

About MDU Resources
MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

Financial Contact: Brent Miller, director of financial projects and investor relations, 701-530-1730
Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

favicon.png?sn=CG01880&sd=2022-10-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdu-resources-schedules-webcast-of-third-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301648764.html

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.

