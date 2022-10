CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Mace Security International, Inc., ( OTCQX:MACE, Financial) a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, is excited to announce a new partnership with Dollar General (NYSE: DG), the fourth large retailer to be added to the company's portfolio in 2022. Dollar General operates nearly 19,000 locations across the United States with a goal to serve their customer base through high-quality, convenient items, at great prices. Mace Brand is excited to contribute to that goal by offering Dollar General's customers an affordable, name-brand personal security pepper spray. Mace Brand is in the process of being set up as a vendor and its products will be in stores in the spring of 2023. In addition to the everyday assortment, Dollar General will be promoting Mace Brand for their Back-to-School program in 2023.

"Our entire team is excited to begin this new relationship with Dollar General and to help them serve their customers with a brand and product that they can trust and count on. The operations team is in the process of scaling its operations to onboard Dollar General to ensure we meet Dollar General's expected delivery dates and volumes," said Mace's Chairman and CEO Sanjay Singh.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation, with nearly 19,000 stores, has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers ‘Save time. Save money. Every day.'® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, trends, performance or achievements, or industry trends and results, to differ materially from the future results, trends, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, (a) general economic and business conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other possible pandemics and similar outbreaks; (b) competition; (c) potential changes in customer spending; (d) acceptance of our product offerings and designs; (e) the variability of consumer spending resulting from changes in domestic economic activity; (f) a highly promotional retail environment; (g) any significant variations between actual amounts and the amounts estimated for those matters identified as our critical accounting estimates, as well as other significant accounting estimates made in the preparation of our financial statements; (h) the impact of current and potential hostilities in various parts of the world, including but not limited to the war which resulted from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as other geopolitical or public health concerns; (i) the impact of international supply chain disruptions and delays; (j) the impact on the Company of changes in U.S. Federal and State income tax regulations; and (k) the impact of inflation and the ability of the Company to pass on rising prices to its customers. You are urged to consider all such factors. Because of the uncertainty inherent in such forward-looking statements, you should not consider their inclusion to be a representation that such forward-looking matters will be achieved. Mace Security International, Inc. assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

