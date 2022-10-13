VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Rockland Resources to provide select aspects of its ZimtuADVANTAGE marketing program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/). Zimtu shall receive a one-time sum of $65,000 from Rockland Resources for 3- months of coverage and reports from Rockstone Research, and for attendance in the 2022 Zimtu European Road Trip. Based in Switzerland, Rockstone Research broadens the market awareness of publicly and privately held companies, particularly in German speaking regions.

The 2022 Zimtu Capital European Road Trip is designed to establish Zimtu and its partners as a trusted source for European investments. Each year, Zimtu fills a large bus with company representatives in the mining, tech & energy sectors, and drives across Europe to meet with investors at hosted events in Geneva, Zurich, Frankfurt & Munich.

To learn more about attending the 2022 Zimtu Capital European Road Trip as a company or an investor, visit: https://event.zimtu.com/

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services of this program include the following: Zoom with Zimtu; Zimtu Connect - all major news/events/important updates sent to email distribution list, Lead Generation campaigns; Blog Posts; Digital Awareness campaigns; Influencer Marketing; Social Media Distribution of company news/important updates through Zimtu accounts including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube & Instagram; Rockstone Reports & Distribution; Video News Releases - major news releases will be translated to video format, which will be distributed on all social media platforms and to Zimtu Connect subscribers; and Zimtu Question Period.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders. Rockland is focused on its district scale (41,520 acres) land position prospective for lithium in mining friendly Utah, USA. Other assets include an option on the 41,818-hectare Elektra claystone project concessions that are contiguous with Gangfeng Lithium's Sonora Lithium Clay Project located in Sonora, Mexico as well as an option to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the Cole Gold Mines property, located in Ball township, Red Lake mining division, Ontario. The Cole Property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold deposit environment.

About Rockstone Research

Rockstone Research is specialized in capital markets and publicly listed companies. The focus is on exploration and mining companies, greentech and technology ventures, as well as commodity and stock markets. Research reports are available in English and German, published on international financial websites. For more information and sign-up for free newsletter, visit https://www.rockstone-research.com.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"

David Hodge

President & Director

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720336/Zimtu-Capital-Announces-IR-Contract-With-Rockland-Resources-Ltd



