DoubleVerify+(“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Netflix to enable media verification and maximize advertiser performance across its platform. The partnership will leverage DV’s technology and data to help Netflix advertisers ensure their video ads are fully viewed, by real people and safe from Fraud/Invalid Traffic (“IVT”).

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with 221 million paid memberships in over 190 countries, enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen.

“Over the past decade, the team at Netflix has done a tremendous job building one of the most popular streaming services in the world,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “As we continue to expand our coverage across premium video and CTV environments, DV is thrilled to extend our third-party verification solutions across their platform, ensuring campaigns meet key quality criteria while maximizing performance and outcomes for advertisers.”

Earlier this year, Netflix announced the upcoming launch of its ad-supported tier. DV will be one of a select few verification providers with coverage extending into Netflix. With DV’s quality verification technology, joint advertisers will benefit from:

Fraud Protection : For advertising to perform, it must be seen by real people. DV identifies and protects advertisers against fraud and IVT – from hijacked devices to bot manipulation.

: For advertising to perform, it must be seen by real people. DV identifies and protects advertisers against fraud and IVT – from hijacked devices to bot manipulation. Viewability Verification: DV provides comprehensive viewability verification, offering clarity into whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen and shedding light on its impact.

“We're thrilled to partner with DoubleVerify,” said Jeremi Gorman, President of Worldwide Advertising at Netflix. “As we introduce the Basic with Ads plan - our new ad-supported tier - we recognize the importance for brands to measure how their ads perform. DoubleVerify will provide viewability and IVT verifications that will be valuable for their marketing goals."

DV and Netflix will be working on the technical integration over the coming months and anticipate viewability and IVT verification solutions to be available for customers in Q1 2023, with brand safety and suitability to follow.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media.

