B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $377.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(8.61%), VO(8.08%), and VNQ(3.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought 136,553 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 147,908. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.94.

On 10/13/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $83.55 per share and a market cap of $39.45Bil. The stock has returned 54.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

During the quarter, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought 109,914 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 155,320. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 10/13/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $69.08 per share and a market cap of $36.95Bil. The stock has returned -5.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a price-book ratio of 3.27.

During the quarter, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought 40,384 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 157,284. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $78.02 per share and a market cap of $31.77Bil. The stock has returned -23.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced their investment in ARCA:GSY by 28,500 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.43.

On 10/13/2022, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF traded for a price of $49.385 per share and a market cap of $2.17Bil. The stock has returned -1.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced their investment in BATS:ICSH by 28,500 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.86.

On 10/13/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.92 per share and a market cap of $7.01Bil. The stock has returned -0.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

