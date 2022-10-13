FOUNDATION RESOURCE MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $526.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(7.29%), CVX(6.36%), and TECK(6.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FOUNDATION RESOURCE MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FOUNDATION RESOURCE MANAGEMENT INC bought 146,255 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 444,122. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 10/13/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $36.35 per share and a market cap of $152.34Bil. The stock has returned -24.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, FOUNDATION RESOURCE MANAGEMENT INC bought 4 shares of NYSE:BRK.A for a total holding of 5. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $428128.

On 10/13/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $414116 per share and a market cap of $605.25Bil. The stock has returned -0.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.06, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 42,950-share investment in NYSE:PBA. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.66 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Pembina Pipeline Corp traded for a price of $31.49 per share and a market cap of $17.54Bil. The stock has returned -0.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pembina Pipeline Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FOUNDATION RESOURCE MANAGEMENT INC bought 8,561 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 439,391. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 10/13/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $102.09 per share and a market cap of $423.97Bil. The stock has returned 72.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 55.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, FOUNDATION RESOURCE MANAGEMENT INC bought 16,407 shares of NYSE:NEM for a total holding of 631,537. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.72.

On 10/13/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $41.81 per share and a market cap of $32.99Bil. The stock has returned -22.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

