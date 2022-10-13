A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were NEP(7.74%), MRK(4.71%), and EPD(4.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 151,400 shares in ARCA:RWM, giving the stock a 3.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.15 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, ProShares Short Russell2000 -1x Shares traded for a price of $25.33 per share and a market cap of $603.94Mil. The stock has returned 19.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 165,250-share investment in ARCA:TBF. Previously, the stock had a 2.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.38 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury -1x Shares traded for a price of $22.75 per share and a market cap of $542.47Mil. The stock has returned 37.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 68,305-share investment in NAS:IDN. Previously, the stock had a 2.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.57 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Intellicheck Inc traded for a price of $2.19 per share and a market cap of $41.46Mil. The stock has returned -74.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intellicheck Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 9,436-share investment in NYSE:CI. Previously, the stock had a 2.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $281.41 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $296.54 per share and a market cap of $89.96Bil. The stock has returned 50.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 9,960 shares in NYSE:PXD, giving the stock a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $228.44 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $254.315 per share and a market cap of $60.54Bil. The stock has returned 43.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-book ratio of 2.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

