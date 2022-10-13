GFS Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 139 stocks valued at a total of $417.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.11%), AMZN(3.45%), and SPY(3.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GFS Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 57,030 shares in NAS:META, giving the stock a 1.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.08 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $130.4599 per share and a market cap of $349.14Bil. The stock has returned -59.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-book ratio of 2.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, GFS Advisors, LLC bought 20,100 shares of NYSE:NKE for a total holding of 74,527. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.65.

On 10/13/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $89.515 per share and a market cap of $139.02Bil. The stock has returned -42.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-book ratio of 8.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

GFS Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WMT by 12,110 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.42.

On 10/13/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $131.495 per share and a market cap of $355.13Bil. The stock has returned -3.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-book ratio of 4.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

GFS Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 17,835 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.95.

On 10/13/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $89.6217 per share and a market cap of $102.04Bil. The stock has returned -17.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

GFS Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 8,388 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/13/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $141.94 per share and a market cap of $2,261.96Bil. The stock has returned 0.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-book ratio of 38.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.70 and a price-sales ratio of 5.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

