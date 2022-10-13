BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

17300 PRESTON ROAD DALLAS, TX 75252

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 219 stocks valued at a total of $626.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRW(5.61%), VYM(4.58%), and FTSL(4.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP bought 152,744 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 211,744. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 10/13/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.505 per share and a market cap of $25.29Bil. The stock has returned 0.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 650,917 shares in NAS:BSCQ, giving the stock a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.22 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $18.54 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned -11.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 177,795 shares. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.91 per share and a market cap of $40.63Bil. The stock has returned -8.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 574,660 shares in NAS:BSCO, giving the stock a 1.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.64 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.3535 per share and a market cap of $3.28Bil. The stock has returned -5.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 446,853 shares in NAS:BSCP, giving the stock a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.35 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $19.88 per share and a market cap of $1.68Bil. The stock has returned -8.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.