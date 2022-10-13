New Century Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2 WISCONSIN CIRCLE, SUITE 940 CHEVY CHASE, MD 20815

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $82.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSH(12.66%), GLD(11.91%), and EMLC(10.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were New Century Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

New Century Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DBA by 121,880 shares. The trade had a 2.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.2.

On 10/13/2022, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund traded for a price of $20.245 per share and a market cap of $1.49Bil. The stock has returned 6.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

During the quarter, New Century Advisors, LLC bought 25,000 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 139,920. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.91 per share and a market cap of $40.63Bil. The stock has returned -8.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, New Century Advisors, LLC bought 15,720 shares of ARCA:XBI for a total holding of 15,806. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.31.

On 10/13/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $80.05 per share and a market cap of $6.91Bil. The stock has returned -35.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.40.

The guru sold out of their 57,550-share investment in ARCA:DBO. Previously, the stock had a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.84 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Invesco DB Oil Fund traded for a price of $16.93 per share and a market cap of $378.21Mil. The stock has returned 15.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

New Century Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DBB by 52,150 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.03.

On 10/13/2022, Invesco DB Base Metals Fund traded for a price of $18.44 per share and a market cap of $256.46Mil. The stock has returned -18.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.