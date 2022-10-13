PATTON ALBERTSON MILLER GROUP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

605 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN 37450

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 211 stocks valued at a total of $465.00Mil. The top holdings were ITOT(7.28%), AAPL(3.75%), and HDV(2.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PATTON ALBERTSON MILLER GROUP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PATTON ALBERTSON MILLER GROUP, LLC bought 111,025 shares of ARCA:HDV for a total holding of 142,519. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.83.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $96.22 per share and a market cap of $12.09Bil. The stock has returned 4.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a price-book ratio of 2.91.

During the quarter, PATTON ALBERTSON MILLER GROUP, LLC bought 205,490 shares of BATS:IFRA for a total holding of 285,607. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.87.

On 10/13/2022, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF traded for a price of $33.195 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned -4.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.02.

PATTON ALBERTSON MILLER GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BOND by 56,808 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.1.

On 10/13/2022, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $88.6488 per share and a market cap of $2.93Bil. The stock has returned -17.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PATTON ALBERTSON MILLER GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IHI by 103,932 shares. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.78.

On 10/13/2022, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF traded for a price of $48.67 per share and a market cap of $6.00Bil. The stock has returned -20.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a price-book ratio of 4.26.

PATTON ALBERTSON MILLER GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:VLUE by 36,744 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.95.

On 10/13/2022, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $85.41 per share and a market cap of $7.35Bil. The stock has returned -13.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

