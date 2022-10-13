Fragasso Group Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 179 stocks valued at a total of $706.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(17.30%), SCHM(8.42%), and AAPL(5.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fragasso Group Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 447,774 shares in ARCA:JAAA, giving the stock a 3.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.93 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF traded for a price of $48.7011 per share and a market cap of $1.64Bil. The stock has returned -1.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FUTY by 384,669 shares. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.91.

On 10/13/2022, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF traded for a price of $40.5678 per share and a market cap of $1.88Bil. The stock has returned -1.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a price-book ratio of 2.10.

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 10,693 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $366.66 per share and a market cap of $275.72Bil. The stock has returned -14.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a price-book ratio of 3.47.

The guru sold out of their 97,106-share investment in NAS:PFF. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.19 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $30.68 per share and a market cap of $13.74Bil. The stock has returned -17.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 19,021 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.2.

On 10/13/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $120.12 per share and a market cap of $35.96Bil. The stock has returned -19.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a price-book ratio of 7.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

