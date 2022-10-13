CHICAGO TRUST Co NA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

50 COMMERCE DR GRAYSLAKE, IL 60030

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 268 stocks valued at a total of $353.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.33%), MSFT(5.16%), and ABT(3.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought 31,944 shares of NAS:CME for a total holding of 33,319. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $197.63.

On 10/13/2022, CME Group Inc traded for a price of $173.37 per share and a market cap of $62.21Bil. The stock has returned -13.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CME Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.11 and a price-sales ratio of 12.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced their investment in NYSE:EMR by 13,953 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.05.

On 10/13/2022, Emerson Electric Co traded for a price of $80.63 per share and a market cap of $47.61Bil. The stock has returned -10.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-book ratio of 4.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced their investment in NYSE:SO by 13,401 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.75.

On 10/13/2022, Southern Co traded for a price of $63.34 per share and a market cap of $68.96Bil. The stock has returned 5.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southern Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 18,680-share investment in NYSE:JCI. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.02 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Johnson Controls International PLC traded for a price of $52.48 per share and a market cap of $35.92Bil. The stock has returned -22.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson Controls International PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 2,056 shares in NAS:LRCX, giving the stock a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $445.18 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $341.53 per share and a market cap of $45.92Bil. The stock has returned -37.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-book ratio of 7.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

