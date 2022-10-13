LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $3.27Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(9.64%), GOOGL(7.43%), and EL(7.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD. bought 573,992 shares of NYSE:A for a total holding of 1,598,728. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.43.

On 10/13/2022, Agilent Technologies Inc traded for a price of $128.29 per share and a market cap of $37.98Bil. The stock has returned -14.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agilent Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-book ratio of 7.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.87 and a price-sales ratio of 5.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD. bought 100,371 shares of NAS:INTU for a total holding of 407,771. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $431.97.

On 10/13/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $396.74 per share and a market cap of $110.75Bil. The stock has returned -26.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.19, a price-book ratio of 6.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.11 and a price-sales ratio of 8.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD. reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 784,150 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 10/13/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $30.255 per share and a market cap of $133.15Bil. The stock has returned -40.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD. bought 256,420 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 2,541,340. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/13/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.99 per share and a market cap of $1,286.30Bil. The stock has returned -28.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.88 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD. bought 97,999 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 1,354,680. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/13/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $235.1 per share and a market cap of $1,742.16Bil. The stock has returned -20.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-book ratio of 10.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.95 and a price-sales ratio of 8.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

