Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $232.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.06%), MSFT(3.12%), and NEE(2.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought 2,065 shares of NYSE:TFX for a total holding of 13,805. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.14.

On 10/13/2022, Teleflex Inc traded for a price of $194.43 per share and a market cap of $8.99Bil. The stock has returned -45.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teleflex Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought 1,175 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 3,790. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 10/13/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $331.565 per share and a market cap of $313.20Bil. The stock has returned 41.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-book ratio of 36.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.03 and a price-sales ratio of 10.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought 4,358 shares of NYSE:GIS for a total holding of 74,798. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.23.

On 10/13/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $78.78 per share and a market cap of $46.84Bil. The stock has returned 30.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-book ratio of 4.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought 2,005 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 36,092. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 10/13/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $165.37 per share and a market cap of $433.39Bil. The stock has returned 6.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-book ratio of 5.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought 1,167 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 31,144. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/13/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $235.1 per share and a market cap of $1,742.16Bil. The stock has returned -20.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-book ratio of 10.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.95 and a price-sales ratio of 8.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

