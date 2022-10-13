Ridgewood Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 176 stocks valued at a total of $120.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(11.79%), VOO(2.29%), and VT(2.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ridgewood Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 8,405-share investment in NYSE:GSK. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.57 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $30.81 per share and a market cap of $62.62Bil. The stock has returned -17.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-book ratio of 3.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 5,529 shares in NYSE:SWK, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.2 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $76.28 per share and a market cap of $11.28Bil. The stock has returned -54.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought 9,721 shares of NYSE:NEM for a total holding of 13,549. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.72.

On 10/13/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $41.81 per share and a market cap of $32.99Bil. The stock has returned -22.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 4,668-share investment in NYSE:SPOT. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.01 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Spotify Technology SA traded for a price of $83.56 per share and a market cap of $15.98Bil. The stock has returned -65.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spotify Technology SA has a price-book ratio of 6.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 25,147 shares in NYSE:GOLD, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.78 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $14.7177 per share and a market cap of $26.05Bil. The stock has returned -21.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

