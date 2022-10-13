Cooper Financial Group recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 261 stocks valued at a total of $278.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.75%), TSLA(4.17%), and MSFT(3.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cooper Financial Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cooper Financial Group bought 72,716 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 81,856. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 10/13/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $69.0092 per share and a market cap of $36.95Bil. The stock has returned -5.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a price-book ratio of 3.27.

The guru sold out of their 99,816-share investment in ARCA:LSAT. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.6 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF traded for a price of $32.2 per share and a market cap of $158.58Mil. The stock has returned -4.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, Cooper Financial Group bought 30,454 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 45,006. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $91.26 per share and a market cap of $61.93Bil. The stock has returned -16.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

The guru sold out of their 94,365-share investment in ARCA:LSAF. Previously, the stock had a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.99 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF traded for a price of $28.252 per share and a market cap of $136.32Mil. The stock has returned -9.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

During the quarter, Cooper Financial Group bought 44,070 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 104,189. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.6.

On 10/13/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $51.775 per share and a market cap of $12.98Bil. The stock has returned -5.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.87.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

