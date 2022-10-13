JLP Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

450 PARK AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $140.00Mil. The top holdings were SBAC(11.08%), EQR(9.98%), and PLD(9.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JLP Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, JLP Asset Management, LLC bought 51,600 shares of NYSE:EXR for a total holding of 61,300. The trade had a 6.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.11.

On 10/13/2022, Extra Space Storage Inc traded for a price of $166.88 per share and a market cap of $22.24Bil. The stock has returned -4.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Extra Space Storage Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-book ratio of 6.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.52 and a price-sales ratio of 13.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 190,668-share investment in NYSE:CUBE. Previously, the stock had a 5.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.07 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, CubeSmart traded for a price of $38.2 per share and a market cap of $8.57Bil. The stock has returned -22.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CubeSmart has a price-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-book ratio of 3.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.13 and a price-sales ratio of 9.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

JLP Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CCI by 17,600 shares. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $171.14.

On 10/13/2022, Crown Castle Inc traded for a price of $130.95 per share and a market cap of $56.46Bil. The stock has returned -19.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-book ratio of 7.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 8.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, JLP Asset Management, LLC bought 23,500 shares of NYSE:EQR for a total holding of 208,200. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.94.

On 10/13/2022, Equity Residential traded for a price of $63.74 per share and a market cap of $23.94Bil. The stock has returned -21.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equity Residential has a price-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.85 and a price-sales ratio of 9.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, JLP Asset Management, LLC bought 24,600 shares of NYSE:ELS for a total holding of 148,300. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.87.

On 10/13/2022, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc traded for a price of $61.24 per share and a market cap of $11.32Bil. The stock has returned -25.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-book ratio of 7.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.13 and a price-sales ratio of 8.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.