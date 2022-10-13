Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $128.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(19.50%), VUG(17.96%), and BND(12.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 40,565 shares. The trade had a 2.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.73.

On 10/13/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $98.5293 per share and a market cap of $11.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC bought 19,086 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 34,631. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.42 per share and a market cap of $18.80Bil. The stock has returned -9.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC bought 4,108 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 107,069. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $214.7 per share and a market cap of $67.08Bil. The stock has returned -26.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a price-book ratio of 7.58.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 12,298 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.66 per share and a market cap of $79.29Bil. The stock has returned -15.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC bought 3,332 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 6,758. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $191.9 per share and a market cap of $46.07Bil. The stock has returned -20.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a price-book ratio of 2.89.

