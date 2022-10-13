Red Door Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $264.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(5.65%), AAPL(5.24%), and MSFT(3.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Red Door Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Red Door Wealth Management, LLC bought 274,303 shares of ARCA:PHYS for a total holding of 594,463. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.46.

On 10/13/2022, Sprott Physical Gold Trust traded for a price of $12.962 per share and a market cap of $5.14Bil. The stock has returned -7.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.22 and a price-sales ratio of 63.72.

During the quarter, Red Door Wealth Management, LLC bought 17,835 shares of ARCA:SLYV for a total holding of 102,816. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.91.

On 10/13/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $70.91 per share and a market cap of $3.72Bil. The stock has returned -13.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a price-book ratio of 1.28.

The guru sold out of their 8,458-share investment in NYSE:GSK. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.57 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $30.81 per share and a market cap of $62.62Bil. The stock has returned -17.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-book ratio of 3.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 2,585 shares in NYSE:CAT, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.67 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Caterpillar Inc traded for a price of $184.37 per share and a market cap of $97.13Bil. The stock has returned -0.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caterpillar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-book ratio of 6.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Red Door Wealth Management, LLC bought 14,282 shares of NYSE:EPD for a total holding of 44,260. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.8.

On 10/13/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $25.04 per share and a market cap of $54.43Bil. The stock has returned 11.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

