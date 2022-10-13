Chandler Asset Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6225 LUSK BOULEVARD SAN DIEGO, CA 92121

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $347.00Mil. The top holdings were BND(18.95%), IVV(17.87%), and VB(15.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Chandler Asset Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Chandler Asset Management, Inc. bought 11,392 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 173,097. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $366.66 per share and a market cap of $275.72Bil. The stock has returned -14.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a price-book ratio of 3.47.

During the quarter, Chandler Asset Management, Inc. bought 11,583 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 202,581. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $229.345 per share and a market cap of $57.88Bil. The stock has returned -13.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

During the quarter, Chandler Asset Management, Inc. bought 12,790 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 309,915. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.16.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $177.2915 per share and a market cap of $39.22Bil. The stock has returned -19.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a price-book ratio of 2.26.

During the quarter, Chandler Asset Management, Inc. bought 29,525 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 922,915. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.66 per share and a market cap of $79.29Bil. The stock has returned -15.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Chandler Asset Management, Inc. bought 33,088 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 763,811. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.975 per share and a market cap of $85.80Bil. The stock has returned -24.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.