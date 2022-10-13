Prairiewood Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $121.00Mil. The top holdings were FNDA(11.03%), FNDX(9.91%), and FNDF(5.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Prairiewood Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CPRX by 241,012 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.85.

On 10/13/2022, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $12.75 per share and a market cap of $1.31Bil. The stock has returned 108.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.06 and a price-sales ratio of 8.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PFF by 45,562 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.19.

On 10/13/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $30.68 per share and a market cap of $13.74Bil. The stock has returned -17.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 16,974 shares in ARCA:VNQ, giving the stock a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.59 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $77.78 per share and a market cap of $31.77Bil. The stock has returned -23.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

The guru established a new position worth 9,387 shares in ARCA:PRF, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.98 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF traded for a price of $144.33 per share and a market cap of $5.36Bil. The stock has returned -9.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

During the quarter, Prairiewood Capital, LLC bought 23,480 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 101,091. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.77.

On 10/13/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.105 per share and a market cap of $9.52Bil. The stock has returned -5.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

