Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $87.00Mil. The top holdings were SPTM(4.93%), SPHD(4.85%), and MOAT(4.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 95,469 shares in ARCA:SPHD, giving the stock a 4.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.88 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $40.09 per share and a market cap of $3.43Bil. The stock has returned -3.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a price-book ratio of 1.85.

The guru sold out of their 23,026-share investment in ARCA:IWR. Previously, the stock had a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.47 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $63.75 per share and a market cap of $25.26Bil. The stock has returned -19.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

The guru established a new position worth 27,817 shares in ARCA:XMLV, giving the stock a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.5 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $49.316 per share and a market cap of $1.08Bil. The stock has returned -6.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.01.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 10,945 shares. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/13/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.73 per share and a market cap of $1,285.64Bil. The stock has returned -28.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.86 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 35,291-share investment in BATS:NUSC. Previously, the stock had a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.21 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $33.4009 per share and a market cap of $858.85Mil. The stock has returned -19.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a price-book ratio of 1.90.

