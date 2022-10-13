Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 170 stocks valued at a total of $217.00Mil. The top holdings were SPTI(9.15%), ISTB(8.73%), and AGG(7.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 48,024 shares. The trade had a 2.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $128.045 per share and a market cap of $94.10Bil. The stock has returned -4.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.54.

The guru sold out of their 64,635-share investment in ARCA:XLP. Previously, the stock had a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.87 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $68.53 per share and a market cap of $14.64Bil. The stock has returned 0.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a price-book ratio of 4.94.

The guru established a new position worth 173,365 shares in ARCA:EWU, giving the stock a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.37 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF traded for a price of $26.9 per share and a market cap of $2.84Bil. The stock has returned -15.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IXUS by 78,501 shares. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.68.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $51.57 per share and a market cap of $24.77Bil. The stock has returned -25.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

The guru established a new position worth 68,884 shares in ARCA:XLU, giving the stock a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.86 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $62.62 per share and a market cap of $15.20Bil. The stock has returned -0.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.13.

