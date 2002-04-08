Company Will Showcase its Latest AI, 5G and REMI Offerings for the Capture, Production,

Distribution and Monetization of Live Content

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink ( VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, will be an exhibitor and featured presenter at NAB New York 2022 (Booth 1219) on October 19 and 20. The company will be showcasing its latest all-IP, AI 5G and REMI solutions designed to support the capture, production, distribution and monetization of live content. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint team members will be onsite throughout the show, and Vislink CEO Mickey Miller will be participating on panel discussions during the two-day event. The Vislink NAB NY event page can viewed at this link.

Among the innovations being highlighted are Vislink 5G 4Live, a complete end-to-end remote production system designed to provide a premium-quality, uncontended 5G private network solution. Vislink 5G 4Live was featured in recent high-profile 5G trials at the Commonwealth Games and Premiership Rugby and was engineered for use at major events where live production organizations have traditionally deployed COFDM systems. Vislink 5G 4Live functions as a combined 5G network solution that integrates roaming camera 5G transmitters with a hybrid portable/private 5G network infrastructure. This provides production teams with a complete 5G private network deployment tailored to deliver high uplink bandwidth, low latency and uncontended connectivity at the edge.

Vislink 5G 4Live incorporates several best-of-breed Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint technologies in a completely integrated ecosystem, including the Vislink HCAM Module, the LinkMatrix system and device management control application and the Mobile Viewpoint UltraLink-Air 5G encoders.

Vislink will also be demonstrating its AI-powered systems for live news and sports as well as REMI solutions designed to deliver all-IP streamlined workflows, increased engagement, and higher returns on live event coverage than previously possible.

In addition to featuring its latest products at the booth, Vislink CEO Mickey Miller is presenting at two sessions during the show. These include:

Wednesday, October 19 from 9am - 9:45am : Mickey is presenting as part of TVNewsCheck’s TV2025 program, Creating More Content for a Multimedia Audience.

: Mickey is presenting as part of TVNewsCheck’s TV2025 program, Creating More Content for a Multimedia Audience. Thursday, October 20 at 3pm: Mickey will participate with Jim Jachetta of VidOvation in a Tech Chat Session titled New Technologies Create New Opportunities for Content Monetization.

“We are pleased to showcase our latest advancements at NAB New York,” said Mickey Miller. “We look forward to showing how our multi-platform streaming capabilities and engagement-building features allow new revenue streams to be realized from a wider range of events, and at lower costs than previously attainable. In addition to our presence on the exhibit floor, we are honored to be part of the educational sessions taking place at the show.”

Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint are also highlighting its SRT capabilities throughout the show. Using low-latency encoding and decoding according to the SRT protocol, broadcasters are able to move content across the globe using low-cost internet connectivity. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint are delivering SRT capability through a variety of products — from rackmount encoders (Terralink) and decoders (Playout) to miniature encoder units (Terralink mini).

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

