Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) ( TSX:S, Financial), a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, announced today it has signed agreements with its Cuban partners to settle its total outstanding Cuban receivables over five years, beginning January 1, 2023. Under the agreements, the Moa Joint Venture (Moa JV) will prioritize payment of dividends in the form of finished cobalt to each partner, up to an annual maximum volume of cobalt, with any additional dividends in a given year to be distributed in cash. All of the Cuban partner’s share of these cobalt dividends, and potentially additional cash dividends, will be redirected to Sherritt as payment to settle the receivables until an annual dollar limit, including the collection of any prior year shortfalls, has been reached. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

“This agreement represents a testament to the strong working relationship we have with our Cuban partners. We have been able to negotiate agreements that establish an effective schedule for the full repayment of the outstanding receivables by our Cuban partners within five years, and we believe this brings an end to the historical repayment uncertainty. Combined with Sherritt’s portion of the dividends, this is expected to provide significant cash flow to deliver on our strategic priorities to reduce debt and aggressively expand our business,” said Leon Binedell, President and CEO of Sherritt. “The strong fundamentals for both the nickel and cobalt markets, primarily driven by the strength of the electric vehicle battery market, make this an opportune time for completing these agreements and ensuring that each of the partners benefit from it. We want to thank our Cuban partners for their continued support and we appreciate their efforts in bringing this innovative agreement to completion during these continued difficult times.”

Under the terms of the agreements (the cobalt swap), General Nickel Company (GNC), Sherritt’s Moa JV partner, has agreed to assume certain liabilities of amounts owed to Sherritt by Union Cubapetroleo (CUPET) and Energas S.A. (Energas) in order to fully repay outstanding amounts over a five-year period.

The irrevocable cobalt swap supports Sherritt’s strategic objective of strengthening its balance sheet by reducing reliance on its Cuban partners’ ability to access foreign currency to repay amounts owed to Sherritt. For our Cuban partners, no interest will accrue on the Energas conditional sales agreement to ensure repayment within the five-year period, and as a result of the suspension of interest, Sherritt expects to recognize a non-cash loss on revaluation of allowances for expected credit losses on the Cuban receivables during the third quarter of 2022. In the event that the total outstanding receivables are not fully repaid by December 31, 2027, interest will accrue retroactively at 8% from January 1, 2023 on the unpaid principal amount, and the unpaid principal and interest amounts will become due and payable by GNC to Sherritt.

On January 1, 2023, the outstanding receivable amounts owing to Sherritt from Energas and CUPET – estimated to total $361.9 million – will be assumed by GNC, who in turn will enter into payment agreements of an equivalent amount, denominated in local Cuban currency with Energas and CUPET. This amount includes the Energas conditional sales agreement (Energas CSA) receivable of $332.4 million and trade accounts receivable from CUPET of $29.5 million (collectively, Energas/CUPET liabilities). As a result of the exchange, Sherritt will no longer have the responsibility for collection on the amounts solely from Energas and CUPET. Energas and CUPET will remain liable for payment of the Energas/CUPET liabilities, as applicable, only to the extent not satisfied by GNC. On distribution of any redirected amounts from GNC in cobalt or cash to Sherritt, GNC will receive an equivalent payment from Energas or CUPET denominated in Cuban pesos.

Cobalt Swap

Under the cobalt swap, over the five years beginning January 1, 2023, the Moa JV expects to distribute a maximum of 2,082 tonnes or approximately 60% of current production (100% basis), of finished cobalt annually to the joint venture partners (finished cobalt dividends). Accordingly, Sherritt expects to receive a maximum of 1,041 tonnes of finished cobalt dividends per year in respect of its 50% share of the Moa JV. GNC will redirect its 50% share of the total Moa JV dividends, up to 1,041 tonnes of finished cobalt per year, to Sherritt as repayment towards the outstanding receivables, provided that the total cobalt volume redirected has a value of at least US$57 million, subject to the following:

if the total annual finished cobalt dividend redirected by GNC has a value of less than US$57 million, GNC’s share of any cash distributions from the Moa JV in such year will be redirected to Sherritt until the value of physical cobalt and cash distributions in the aggregate totals US$57 million;

if the maximum cobalt volume distributed (1,041 tonnes) is not met in a given year, the volume deficit will be added to the threshold in the following year; and

any shortfall in the annual minimum payment will also be added to the following year, such that the full repayment is expected to be made within five years.

Upon receipt of the finished cobalt dividends, the title to both Sherritt and its partner’s redirected share of the finished cobalt will be transferred immediately to Sherritt and the physical product will be moved to a Sherritt warehouse in Fort Saskatchewan, from which Sherritt will sell the finished cobalt in the open market.

Moa Swap

An extension to the Energas Payment Agreement (Moa Swap) will also be executed to fund the operating and maintenance costs of Energas, as well as to cover future payments that would be owed to Sherritt. Sherritt expects to continue to receive approximately US$4.2 million (C$5.6 million) per month under a payment agreement between Sherritt, Moa JV and Energas, whereby Moa JV converts foreign currency to Cuban pesos through Energas to support Moa JV’s local Cuban operating activities. These funds are then paid to Sherritt primarily to facilitate foreign currency payments for the Energas operations.

Extension of Energas’ Power Generation Contract

In addition to the above, on October 12, 2022, Cuba’s Executive Council approved the twenty-year extension of the economically beneficial Energas’ power generation contract with the Cuban government to March 2043, which was set to expire in March 2023. The Energas facilities, which have an electrical generating capacity of 506 MW from two combined cycle plants at Varadero and Boca de Jaruco, produce electricity using natural gas and steam generated from the waste heat captured from the gas turbines. This electricity represents a cleaner alternative to electricity produced from the combustion of crude oil, which occurs elsewhere on the island. The extension of this economically beneficial power generation contract supports Sherritt's on-going investments in Cuba, helps facilitate the cobalt and Moa swaps, and supports Cuba’s long-term energy security.

Background

In 2008, Sherritt entered into the Energas CSA with Energas (of which Sherritt is a 1/3 joint venture partner) to construct additional electrical energy capacity in Cuba. Under the terms of the transaction, Energas was required to repay amounts advanced under the Energas CSA in accordance with the agreement. Electricity provided by Energas is for local Cuban use and the sale of power is denominated in Cuban pesos.

As a result of a number of events, including periods of low commodity prices, increased sanctions by the United States government, and the COVID-19 pandemic, access to foreign currency in Cuba to make payments on the CSA liability has been significantly restricted.

Similarly, in regards to the trade receivable from CUPET, the lack of access to foreign currency has limited CUPET’s ability to pay amounts owing to Sherritt.

The cobalt swap provides a mutually beneficial arrangement to pay down the outstanding receivables in a reasonable timeline without relying on Cuba’s ability to access foreign currency.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical process to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals essential for an electric future. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for natural resource-based industries around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt has embarked on a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on expanding nickel and cobalt production by up to 20% from 2021 and extending the life of mine at Moa beyond 2040. The Corporation is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

