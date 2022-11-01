MONACO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (: STNG ) ("Scorpio Tankers," or the "Company") announced today that on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Company plans to issue its third quarter 2022 earnings press release in the morning (Eastern Daylight Time) and host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time and 1:30 PM Central European Time.



Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday November 1, 2022

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time and 1:30 PM Central European Time

The conference call will be available over the internet, through the Scorpio Tankers Inc. website www.scorpiotankers.com and the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/84fjfw9f

Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The conference will also be available telephonically:

US/CANADA Dial-In Number: 1 (833) 636-1321

International Dial-In Number: +1 (412) 902-4260

Conference Code: 10172092

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

The information provided on the teleconference is only accurate at the time of the conference call, and the Company will take no responsibility for providing updated information.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns, finance leases or bareboat charters-in 113 product tankers (39 LR2 tankers, 60 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 6.7 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com , which is not a part of this press release.

