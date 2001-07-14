Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced the appointment of Lizabeth “Beth” Ardisana to its Board of Directors, effective October 10, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006000/en/

Lizabeth Ardisana (Photo: Business Wire)

With the addition of Ms. Ardisana as an independent member, the Board of Directors will consist of nine members, eight of whom are independent members. Ms. Ardisana was appointed by the Board to serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

“We are delighted to welcome Lizabeth Ardisana to our Board of Directors. Her connectivity to the automotive, renewable fuel, and agriculture industries broadens our Board competencies in these climate solutions markets,” said Jeffrey W. Eckel, Hannon Armstrong Chairman and CEO. “As an entrepreneur and senior executive, she will provide additional perspective on our growth prospects in new markets.”

Lizabeth Ardisana is the CEO and principal owner of ASG Renaissance LLC. Founded by Ms. Ardisana in 1987, ASG Renaissance is a technical and communication services firm that provides services to a wide range of clients in the automotive, environmental, defense, construction, healthcare, banking, and education sectors. Ms. Ardisana is also CEO of Performance Driven Workforce LLC, a scheduling and staffing firm that was founded in 2015 and has since expanded into five states. Prior to founding ASG Renaissance, Ms. Ardisana worked at Ford Motor Company for 14 years, holding various management positions in vehicle development, product planning and marketing.

As a Hispanic and female business owner, Ms. Ardisana is an active business and civic leader in Michigan. She has served on the boards of publicly held Clean Energy Fuels Corp. since 2019 and Huntington Bancshares Inc. since 2016. She also serves on the board of the privately held U.S. Sugar Corporation. She was a member of the board of Citizens Republic Bancorp Inc. from 2004 to 2013, and a member of the board of FirstMerit Corporation from 2013 to 2016.

Ms. Ardisana also has held numerous leadership positions in a variety of nonprofit organizations, including The Skillman Foundation, Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, Kettering University, Metropolitan Affairs Coalition, Focus: HOPE, and NextEnergy. Ms. Ardisana was appointed by the governor of Michigan to the executive board of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and chairs its finance committee. She is the vice chair of Wayne Health, where she serves on the audit committee and compensation committee.

Ms. Ardisana holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and computer science from the University of Texas, a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Detroit.

About Hannon Armstrong

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to assets developed by leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $9 billion in managed assets, our core purpose is to make climate positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit hannonarmstrong.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information contained in this press release is forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For these statements, we claim the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in such Sections. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in other periodic reports that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements reflecting new estimates, events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006000/en/