Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

The conference call can be accessed by using the web link at Dropbox%26rsquo%3Bs+Q3+2022+earnings+call. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, participants should register a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Dropbox investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.dropbox.com.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

