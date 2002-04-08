Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru 10/20!

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will report results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations. The call also can be accessed by dialing (877) 270-2148 in the U.S. or (412) 902-6510 internationally by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

About NMI Holdings
NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low-down-payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
[email protected]
(510) 788-8417


