HireRight (NYSE: HRT) today announced it will release third quarter 2022 earnings results after the market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022, with a conference call at 5:00 pm ET the same day during which management will discuss the results. The conference call will be webcast on the HireRight website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.hireright.com%2F. For those unable to attend the webcast, the dial-in number for the conference call is 1-888-633-8407 or 1-416-641-6684. A replay of the call will be available until Thursday, November 17, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 22020951.

About HireRight

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions, providing comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services. HireRight offers services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2021, HireRight screened over 29 million job applicants, employees, and contractors for its more than 40,000 customers around the globe and processed over 110 million screens. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com.

