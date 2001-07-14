Bunge ( NYSE:BG, Financial), a global leader in agribusiness, food and ingredients, announced today a global volunteering program and philanthropic support to address growing food insecurity and humanitarian needs around the world. Bunge teams are recognizing this year’s World+Food+Day by coordinating food drives, volunteering at food banks and supporting local groups focused on addressing hunger and food access. Collectively, more than 30 sites around the globe where the Company has a presence will be hosting volunteer events, including local support in St. Louis, Missouri – Bunge’s global headquarters – and multiple sites in Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada.

“The disruptions we have witnessed the past few years have shown how fragile our global food systems can be and highlight the urgent need for increased resilience. Our ability to use Bunge’s size and scale for good is a critical part of the role we play – not only at a global level, but also in the communities around the world where we operate to deliver food solutions. The dedication from our employees has been inspiring to see. We are so proud of our teams and their commitment to supporting the communities where they live and work,” said Rob Coviello, Chief Sustainability Officer and Government Affairs at Bunge.

As part of this effort, Bunge will donate $500,000 to Vostok-SOS, a Ukrainian based organization providing aid to people displaced in the region. This philanthropic donation builds on Bunge’s earlier contributions of food products as well as monetary support totaling one million dollars to the World Food Programme (WFP) and Vostok-SOS.

World Food Day is an international day designated by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to promote global awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger. According to the FAO, it is estimated that between 702 and 828 million people were affected by hunger in 2021 – a number that has grown by about 150 million since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about Bunge’s charitable giving and community engagement can be found online.

