Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been ranked as a Technology Leader and a Credibility Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2022 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise (SME) Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study. This marks Domo’s sixth Dresner distinction in 2022, including top rankings in Dresner+2022+Industry+Excellence+Awards, Dresner+2022+Wisdom+of+Crowds+BI+Market+Study, Dresner+2022+Guided+Analytics+Market+Study, Dresner+2022+Self-Service+Business+Intelligence+Market+Study and the Dresner+2022+Cloud+Computing+and+Business+Intelligence+Market+Study.

The 10th Dresner SME BI market study focuses on examining business intelligence in small and mid-sized organizations, while also considering how deployments and views differ from each other and from larger organizations. The research shows that operations, executive management, and sales are the most important functional drivers of BI at smaller organizations.

“We are honored to be recognized in this year’s Dresner SMB BI Market Study. Domo is proud to work with companies of all sizes in their digital transformation efforts,” John Mellor, Domo CEO. “Our ranking as a top technology and credibility leader speaks to the commitment our team has to providing the best technology and customer service to our worldwide customer base, helping them improve efficiencies, cut costs and drive better business outcomes.”

“We congratulate Domo for being named a Technology and a Credibility Leader in this year’s SME BI market study,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer for Dresner Advisory Services. “As with all of our reports, rankings are determined based on real customer feedback, which speaks to the trust and satisfaction Domo customers experience.”

For a complimentary copy of the Dresner SME BI Market Study, visit here.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner+Advisory+Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005984/en/