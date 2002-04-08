Highlights include data from non-clinical and microbiology programs and real-world patient use



BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announces that new data from the NUZYRA® (omadacycline) non-clinical and investigator-initiated research programs will be presented at IDWeek 2022.

The hybrid conference will be held from Oct. 19-23 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Posters will be available for registrants on the IDWeek Interactive Program and the IDWeek Mobile App starting on Oct. 19, 8 a.m. ET. Onsite attendees can view posters from Oct. 20-22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NUZYRA poster presentation details :

Presentation Title: Bile Acid Concentrations in Healthy Volunteers Receiving Oral Omadacycline or Vancomycin*

Poster #: 489

Presenter: Jinhee Jo, Pharm.D., BCIDP

Time/Location: Thursday, Oct. 20, 12:15-1:30 p.m. in Hall B+C

Presentation Title: In Vitro Activity of Omadacycline and Comparator Antibiotics against Clostridioides Difficile*

Poster #: 661

Presenter: Andrew M. Skinner, M.D.

Time/Location: Thursday, Oct. 20, 12:15-1:30 p.m. in Hall B+C

Presentation Title: Real-World Use of Omadacycline in Physician Office Infusion Centers (POICs)*

Poster #: 1016

Presenter: Lucinda J. Van Anglen, Pharm.D.

Time/Location: Friday, Oct. 21, 12:15-1:30 p.m. in Hall B+C

Presentation Title: A Multi-Center Evaluation of Omadacycline for Multi-Drug Resistant Infections*

Poster #: 1422

Presenter: Amer El Ghali, Pharm.D.

Time/Location: Friday, Oct. 21, 12:15-1:30 p.m. in Hall B+C

Presentation Title: In Vitro Activity of Omadacycline against 14,000 Bacterial Isolates from the United States by Infection Type (2020-2021)

Poster #: 2044

Presenter: Michael D. Huband, B.S.

Time/Location: Saturday, Oct. 22, 12:15-1:30 p.m., Hall B+C

*Investigator-Initiated Research

“These presentations at IDWeek continue our commitment to providing clinicians with data to support NUZYRA’s impact on patient outcomes across a broad range of serious, community-acquired infections,” said Randy Brenner, chief development and regulatory officer of Paratek. “Notably, we will share the results of recent real-world evidence and in vitro studies that will further grow the scientific body of evidence supporting the utility of NUZYRA in addressing resistant bacteria and related infections.”

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.

The company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the United States for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.

Paratek is also conducting a Phase 2b study with NUZYRA in a rare disease, non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease, caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex. Paratek estimates this opportunity represents a potential $1 billion addressable market in the United States.

Paratek exclusively licensed U.S. rights and rights to the greater China territory for SEYSARA® (sarecycline), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris, to Almirall, LLC. Paratek retains the development and commercialization rights for sarecycline in the rest of the world.

In 2019, Paratek was awarded a contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), now valued at up to $304 million, to support the development of omadacycline for pulmonary anthrax and the U.S.-based commercial manufacturing of NUZYRA.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About NUZYRA®

NUZYRA® (omadacycline) is a novel antibiotic with both once-daily oral and intravenous (IV) formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). A modernized tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals and other drug-resistant strains.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to our presentations of data from non-clinical and microbiology programs and real-world patient use, including the utility of NUZYRA across a broad range of serious, community-acquired infections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

CONTACTS:

For Investors:

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors

[email protected]

617-430-7578

For Media:

Christine Fanelle

Scient PR

[email protected]

215-595-5211