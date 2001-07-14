APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”), announced today that it intends to release its third quarter financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, November 3, 2022. In addition, the Company announced its plan to provide an investor update on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Conference Call

APi will hold a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Participants on the call will include Russell A. Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kevin S. Krumm, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and James E. Lillie and Sir Martin E. Franklin, Co-Chairs.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 800-343-5172 or 203-518-9848 and provide Conference ID 5997106. You may also attend and view the presentation (live or by replay) via webcast by accessing the following URL:

https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F3981532%2F18B378BED7B7E46C9AA6320972624622

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call/webcast via telephone at 800-938-2376 or 402-220-1129 or via the webcast link above.

Upcoming Investor Update Meeting

APi also announced its plan to provide an investor presentation in New York City on Thursday, November 17, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The Company intends to provide an update on the on-going integration of Chubb, including the specific actions that have been taken, the initiatives that are underway, the savings achieved, the efficiencies captured and the planned steps that will occur in the months and years ahead to drive savings, efficiencies and organic growth. In addition, the Company plans to provide a business update including continued initiatives to drive future growth and margin expansion opportunities, strong earnings and cash flow, and deleveraging plans.

Participants will include Russell A. Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kevin S. Krumm, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Andrew G. White, Chief Executive Officer, Chubb; and James E. Lillie and Sir Martin E. Franklin, Co-Chairs.

For additional information or to register for the event, please contact Olivia Walton ([email protected]). A live webcast link and archived replay of this presentation will be available in the “Events” area on the Investor Relations page of APi’s website at www.apigroupcorp.com.

About APi:

APi is a global, market-leading business services provider of safety and specialty services in over 500 locations worldwide. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupcorp.com.

