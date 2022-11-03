AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on November 3, 2022 after the market close. The Company will hold a conference call on November 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its third quarter 2022 results.

Live Conference Call Details

Domestic: (877) 407-9716

International: (201) 493-6779

Webcast: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avalonbay.com%2Fearnings

Details for the Replay of the Conference Call

Domestic: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Replay Passcode: 13733776

Dates Available: November 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET through December 4, 2022

The call will include prepared remarks by management and a question and answer session during which management may discuss the Company’s current operating environment; operating trends; current or potential development, redevelopment, disposition and acquisition activity; the Company’s outlook and other business and financial matters affecting the Company.

The earnings release will include supplemental Earnings Release Attachments (the "Attachments") that will not be included in the wire distribution. The Attachments will only be available via the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avalonbay.com%2Fearnings and through e-mail distribution. The Company will also provide a teleconference presentation that will be posted on the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avalonbay.com%2Fearnings before the market open on November 4, 2022. If you would like to receive future press releases via e-mail, please submit a request through http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avalonbay.com%2Femail.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 89,037 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and two communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avalonbay.com.

