United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) will hold its third quarter 2022 conference call with Matt Flannery, chief executive officer, and Ted Grace, interim chief financial officer, on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The company’s third quarter 2022 press release will be issued and available at unitedrentals.com after the market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The conference call will also be available by audio webcast at unitedrentals.com, where it will be archived until the next earnings call. In addition, a replay is accessible for two weeks following the call at 402-220-6093, passcode 37954.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,331 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 21,600 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,400 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $16.57 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005944/en/