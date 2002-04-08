FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) ( DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 financial results will be released on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/.

A live dial-in will be available at (844) 826-3033 (domestic) or (412) 317-5185 (international). The conference ID number is 10170962. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through November 17, 2022 at (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 10170962.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Media Contact:

Danielle Johns

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Definitive Healthcare

[email protected]

646-277-1251

