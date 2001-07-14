Five brands owned by Caleres (NYSE: CAL) have been awarded on Newsweek’s list of Best Online Shops 2023. The brands include the company’s lead brands, Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Vionic. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on October 12, 2022 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek%26rsquo%3Bs+website.

“We remain intently focused on enhancing the digital experience across our portfolio of brands,” said Willis Hill, chief information officer for Caleres. “Through our strategic investments to enhance our digital capabilities, allocation of resources and the commitment of the entire Caleres team we have significantly improved the way we connect with our consumers digitally. It's gratifying to see these efforts recognized and rewarded on a national level.”

During the second quarter of 2022, most of Caleres’s portfolio brands drove year-over-year increases on their ecommerce sites – demonstrating the improving reach of the company’s digital capabilities. Most notably was the growth achieved by the Sam Edelman brand, which delivered a nearly 60 percent increase in its ecommerce sales. At the same time, Naturalizer.com grew 50 percent during the period, underscoring the brand’s work to emotionally connect with its consumers online. In addition, Vionic has doubled its ecommerce business since the company acquired the brand in 2018.

The Best Online Shops 2023 were identified after passing a number of tests based on 51 objective and subjective criteria. Detailed testing of each online shop was done and a nationwide survey of over 6,000 American online shoppers was conducted. Survey participants were asked to evaluate online shops on trust & security, structure & usability, payment, purchase & delivery, service & communication, technical performance, and likelihood of purchase. Out of the thousands of online retailers that were evaluated, only 1,000 were awarded in eight industries and 39 different categories.

About Caleres

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, LifeStride, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Circus by Sam Edelman and Ryka. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

